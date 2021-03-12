National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, John Mbaziira was declared winner of the Kyambogo University Guild Presidential race on Thursday evening. Mbaziira was reportedly under police detention at the time of the election.

According to the results announced by Ayam Sembatya, who is the returning officer for Kyambogo Electoral Commission, the NUP candidate garnered 4,372 votes out of the total 9,069 ballots cast.

Mbaziira’s closest challenge came from Nduwayo Trust Mugisha, who attracted 3,638 votes, followed by Jonathan Tayebwa who recorded 750 votes.

Collin Kiyaye got 162 votes, Onai Emmanuel managed 74 votes, Julius Suubi scored 34 votes, Sharifu Mugeni attained 20 votes while Daniel Markmot pulled in 19 votes.

This website also understands that the Kyambogo University Electoral Commission printed ballots without the NUP candidate’s photo, because he sent in a photo of him donning a red beret, something the Kyambogo EC said was against electoral laws.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, in a tweet, congratulated Mbaziira.

“When our candidates in Kyambogo submitted pictures with red berets, university authorities, without citing any law, refused to accept them. Our candidates refused to submit new pictures. Mbaziira was voted Guild President yesterday. This is a revolution!” Kyagulanyi said in a tweet.

Mbaziira learned of his victory while in Kyambogo Police detention. Mbaziira was taken into custody by the police as voters lined up to cast their ballots. Police said he was taken into custody as a preventive measure to avert possible chaotic scenes at the university during the polls. He was released later that evening.