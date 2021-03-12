Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested for producing and distributing an unauthorized film dubbed “Wife Material 2”.

Omondi was arrested Thursday by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) compliance officers together with officers from the country’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The controversial online show dubbed ‘Wife Material ‘ which has attracted massive criticism in Kenya features contestants from the East African region including five from Uganda. The Ugandans in the show have since been identified as Naditor, Diana Birungi, Raphaela Sibella Nsiimire and Sumaiyah.

Omondi faces charges of violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of Kenya’s Laws by producing and distributing unauthorized film.

According to Kenya’s Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 22, “Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains the core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions above.”

Omondi will be paraded before court for violating the Film and Stage Plays act.