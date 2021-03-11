At least nine (9) people have been arrested for using mobile calls to defraud unsuspecting Ugandans while claiming they have won prizes and money from different promotions.

The nine are said to be part of a criminal gang that has been operating in the areas of Masajja, Makindye-Sabagabo in Wakiso District.

According to a police statement, the group has been under the command of one Michael Kinalwa and besides faking calls to people, they have also been breaking into households and cars.

“‘Call Call’ conmen, as they are commonly known, defraud people using mobile phones by calling them and claiming that they have won prizes or by sending fake mobile money messages. They use false pretense, tell their unsuspecting victims to send them money,” a statement from police reads in part.

“The same group break into people’s houses and steal household property. During the operation, suspected stolen items were recovered from the suspects’ residents,” the statement continues.

Among recovered items include; Three television sets, music systems, machetes, and government stores. They also had marijuana in their possession.

“This group, commanded by Michael Kinalwa, who was also arrested, had for a long time turned Kosovo zone, a no-go area, by attacking whoever is not known in the area,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

“They have on several occasions stoned and ganged up against police officers during arrests in their area. On Sunday, 07/03/2021, at around 2 pm, they attacked one Nagasha while driving in the area and robbed her bag containing about US$30,000 and UShs300,000,” he added.

He said that one Musudan stopped the vehicle, banged the door and when the frightened lady opened the door, they grabbed the bag and took off.

The bag and its contents to their gang leader Kinalwa, who later gave Musudan his day’s allowance.