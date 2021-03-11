Three new envoys accredited to Uganda, from the Republic of South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Somalia, have today presented their letters of credence to President Museveni at separate ceremonies at State House Entebbe.

Ambassador Lulama Mary Theresa Xingwana from South Africa was the first envoy to present her letters of credence to President Museveni.

She conveyed to the President greetings from President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Ambassador Lulama Mary who has been South Africa’s envoy to Ghana, pledged to strengthen further the existing friendly relations between South Africa and Uganda especially in the sectors of Agriculture, Trade, Infrastructure and Tourism.

She also extended an invitation to President Museveni to grace the Mandela day celebrations as well as the Mandela Memorial lecture to be held in Kampala in July, an invitation the President readily accepted.

President Museveni welcomed the new South African envoy to Uganda and wished her success in her new calling.

The new Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Uganda His Excellency Abdalla Hassan Obaid Hassan Alshamsi conveyed warm greetings from His Excellency Khalifa Bin Zayid Al-Nuhayyan of the UAE to President Museveni.

The new envoy who has been working as his country’s Consul General in Milan Italy, pledged to cement the existing relations between UAE and Uganda in the economic, social and cultural sectors.

President Museveni welcomed the new envoy to Uganda and asked him to take interest in the Muslim projects in the country especially the Universities.

The new envoy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Uganda Ambassador Ali Mohamed Mohamud later presented his letters of credence to President Museveni.

Ambassador Ali who has been a Charge d’ affairs in the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Kampala, conveyed a message of congratulations from President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo to President Museveni upon his victory in the recently concluded elections in Uganda.

He also expressed their appreciation to President Museveni and the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) for their contribution in the pacification of Somalia.

“I will never forget the contribution UPDF has made in Somalia. I think without UPDF maybe I would not be an Ambassador to Uganda,” he said.

President Museveni welcomed the new envoy to Uganda and wished him luck.