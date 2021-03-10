The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj General Paul Lokech has warned that security will not hesitate to crush any elements involved in protests in Kampala and any parts of the country challenging President Museveni’s election.

National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine on Tuesday afternoon declared himself the winner of the January 14 presidential election before asking his supporters to reclaim his 54.19% victory that he said was robbed from him by the Electoral Commission.

“As we have been saying, our strategy is nonviolent but lawful. We shall not hold guns like Mr Museveni did. Ours will be peaceful but very assertive. The Constitution of Uganda under Article 29, gives us the right to protest peacefully. I call upon all Ugandans to march to their respective Electoral Commission offices in your areas of residence and those elsewhere to protest peacefully in any way they see fit as long as it is peaceful,”Kyagulanyi said on Tuesday.

However, speaking to Nile Post, the Deputy Police chief, the protests are illegal and will be met with the resistance they deserve.

“There is no government that can accept such impunity and lawlessness to flourish. If somebody thinks this is a failed state to play around with, you are wasting time,”Lokech said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police said the outcome of the January 14 polls should be respected since it reflects the people’s choice.

“The people spoke on January 14. They should respect the choice of the people who have now moved on and are taking back their children to school. We know some people want to disturb peace because they get external funding but that is unfortunate and we shall not accept it.”

Gen Lokech however asked members of the public to continue with their business and not to be distracted by anyone.

“The public should continue with their normal life. They should not be distracted.”