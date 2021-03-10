The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched the Kampala Road Safety Strategy at Golden Tulip Hotel.

This City Road Safety Strategy is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals that seek to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents.

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, called upon all stakeholders who attended the launch to push for evidence based policies and have in place the requisite data on automotives, carnages, fatalities and crushes..

He tasked Alex Ruhunda, from the Parliamentary Forum on Road Safety, to consider amendments to the Traffic and Road Safety, 1998 (Amendment) Act, 2020 to amend the provisions of S.56 to do away with the ceiling in the penalty of death by reckless driving among others.

“We are saying the sentence should not exceed ten years. They are putting a ceiling on the maximum sentence but they are not putting a ceiling on the minimum sentence,”said Lukwago.

Lukwago appreciated the team that made all this possible to try and turn Kampala into a modern, attractive and liveable city through a multi-sectoral approach during this UN Decade of Actions.

Ruhunda said Kampala needs to be decongested by upgrading the new cities which were created by the government.

“We need really to decongest the city because all Ugandans run here to Kampala for services. So if we are well organised as a country, these services can also be extended to other cities,”he said.