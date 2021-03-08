By Haji Nsereko Mutumba

March 8th is observed as International Women’s Day and is celebrated across the globe. It is an amazing opportunity that reminds us that fighting for and caring for our ladies is a very important thing to do.

I therefore take this opportunity to say Happy Women’s Day to every woman out there.

I am one of those who think that the existence of woman should be celebrated every day, why only a day? But since the day is internationally recognised, why not celebrate it.

I therefore urge my fellow men to make all the women in their lives feel special on this special day and the days to come.

To the women, this day is not a day for you to just celebrate, but also a day to thank the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and beauty that He has bestowed upon you.

It is not a day to rebel or stand up against men, but a day to appreciate the fact that we compliment each other.

Before Allah we are equal regardless of our status or sex. Allah says in the Holy Quran 49:13;

“People, We have created you all male and female and have made you nations and tribes so that you would recognize each other. The most honourable among you in the sight of God is the most pious of you. God is All-knowing and All-aware”.

When it comes to practicing Islam there is no difference between men and women. We are all obliged to follow the five pillars of Islam that is to believe in one God ‘Allah’, performing the five daily prayers (Salaat), paying the poor due (zakat), making pilgrimage to Mecca(Hajj) and fasting the holy month of Ramadhan.

In Islam, educating a girl is as compulsory as it is to a boy girl, the only difference is that girls are more venerable to so many issues like discrimination, sexual abuse – thus the more need to protect them from vultures.

To sum it up, I can argue and say that Islam elevated a woman in so many areas. Islam does not allow oppression of women, women are not men’s property as some cultures perceive.