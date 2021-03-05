The Justice Forum party (JEEMA) has said that they will not be attending Friday’s IPOD summit because previous meetings have yielded nothing. The summit meeting will be chaired by President Museveni in his capacity as NRM chairman.

The Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) meeting is expected to be hosted by President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the IPOD chairperson.

In a letter dated 4th March, 2021 that has been accessed by Nile Post, JEEMA party president Asuman Basalirwa said that they received an invitation to attend the meeting but they will not be able to attend for two reasons.

“There is limited time by the respective party organs to exhaustively consider and take positions on the agenda items, and the obstinacy of the ruling party to implement resolutions of previous Summit meetings,” Basalirwa wrote in a letter.

“The party has considered the contents of the invitation letter, and hereby expresses its inability to attend.”

JEEMA has now joined the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who also announced that they will not attend the party because their party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat is not ready to meet President Museveni who the party says that is their tormentor.

According to the IPOD memorandum of understanding that was signed by political parties which have representation in Parliament, including DP, FDC, JEEMA, NRM and UPC, the summit should meet every after six months.

and on Friday, President Museveni, as the chairperson of IPOD will host the summit.

The theme for the Friday summit is; “Dialogue for National Cohesion,” and discussions will centre on the current political terrain and the challenges that have persisted in the aftermath of the 2021 general elections.