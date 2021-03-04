The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has fined Police FC chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye over his conduct and comments during and after his team’s loss to Vipers SC in the Uganda Premier League a few weeks ago.

During the closing minutes of the first half, the centre referee judged goalkeeper Derrick Ochan to have handled the ball outside the goal area and on consultation with the assistant referee, a red card was issued to the goalkeeper amid protest from the Police FC players and their chairman, AIGP Asan Kasingye.

Kasingye later took to twitter to accuse the Kitende based team of cheating and the same didn’t go well with the club bankrolled by a former FUFA boss that later petitioned the local football governing body.

However, in a statement released on Thursday morning, FUFA said Kasingye had been sanctioned for violating Article 39(2) of the Ethics Code which forbids people from making any defamatory statements towards the football governing body or any other person.

“Mr.Asan Kasingye is sanctioned with a minimum fine of shs 2.5 million under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the FUFA Ethics Code,” FUFA said.

“The fine must be paid within 30 days from receipt of the decision.”

The football governing body warned Kasingye that he risks an automatic six months ban from all football-related activities both nationally and internationally to be served in the event he commits any other related “unethical conduct” against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine.

The development comes barely a month after the FUFA referee disciplinary committee overturned the controversial red card against Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan after football indicated it was done wrongly.

Commenting on the matter, Kasingye noted that he will continue defying illegal decisions and rules that are not in favor of the beautiful game of football.

“These silly rules were made to gag people from speaking their minds against grave actions of the league officials. Even in the UK they are being fought. A referee openly cheats a team and u don’t have to say anything yet even after the committee sits and determines that a grave mistake in refereeing was done, the results can’t be changed or the match replayed,”Kasingye noted.

He added, “FUFA is a joke. Even when u write it is a wastage of time. Me I hit them point-blank on their Facebook page. Let the league remain with the special teams.”