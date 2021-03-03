The State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo has received a leadership award from the Rotary Club of Bukoto under the leadership of Mercy K. Kainobwisho, who also serves as the Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau .

Muyingo a renowned education who has several projects including offering scholarships and bursaries to children in his schools was awarded together with Simon Peter Mukhama , the Executive Director of the Bible Society of Uganda for using their vocations to impact society.

Speaking at the function, the Rotary past district government Emmanuel Katongole congratulated the awardees and appreciated them for their transformational leadership.

Katongole contributed shs10 million for the construction of the Bible Society House and another shs10 million to the Rotary club of Bukoto to construct a staff quarter to be named after minister Muyingo.

The Bukoto Rotary club president, Mercy Kainobwisho said that the two people have excelled in their various disciplines, noting that they deserved to be awarded for the excellent service to society.

“Every year, all Rotary clubs are expected to identify people that have impacted society through their vocations and give them vocational awards to recognize their significant impact in advancing vocational service. These two people have exhibited significant support of vocational service by exemplifying integrity and high ethical standards in their vocation,”Kainobwisho said of the two awardees.

She noted that Muyingo is recognized for his contribution to the education sector by teaching and later building his own schools that have educated masses and also offer over 3000 scholarship opportunities to students that have turned out to be great men and women in the society.

On the other side, Mukhama is applauded for having promoted and expanded the Bible society by introducing the Braille bible and skilled hundreds of blind people in bible reading and more hands-on skills .

“The blind community is one community that has not been ably supported in academic institutions and such institutions like the Bible Society have given them a new lease of life,”Kainobwisho said.

Speaking at the function, both awardees applauded Rotary for appreciating their efforts in serving the country.