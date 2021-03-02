At least 20 officers attached to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces sustained injuries in an accident at Nabiswa village, along Tirinyi road in Kibuku District.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when a UPDF TATA truck H4DF2318 was hit by a speeding Prado TX car UBC 391D.

The vehicle was currying UPDF veterans from Mbale to the Peace support training center in Singo for pre-mission training.

The UPDF spokesperson for Bukeddi, Elgon, and Sipi, Lieutenant Jude Wandera, confirmed the incident attributing it to reckless driving.

He said the Prado TX driver was on phone and absent-minded hence he crossed his lane and collided with the UPDF truck.

“20 of our veterans have survived with injuries including fractures. We managed to evacuate them to Mbale regional referral hospital for further management,” he said.

The driver of the Prado is on the run.