Hip-Hop is one of the few genres that are not highly commercialized despite its steady growth in Uganda’s music industry. Could it be that the rappers haven’t explored it to give us music or other elements that are worth the money or it’s simply because we they themselves don’t understand it to the roots.

Theoretically, there are seven (7) key elements in Hip-Hop, and that’s to say, b-boying, beatboxing, djing, graffiting, mc’ing, stunting, and trapping.

In an exclusive interview on NBS After 5 show, the Luga Flow rapper, Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba stressed that the genre hasn’t been exploited to the its capacity.

‘Now that am back in Uganda, you’re going to feel the power of what the Hip Hop is, especially that we have the youngest population that loves to rap and consume the product’, he added.

We can only wait to see if his promises will be fulfilled.