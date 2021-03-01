The Duke of Sussex has shared his concern that history was “repeating itself” before he decided to step back from the Royal Family.
In excerpts of an upcoming TV special with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said he was “relieved” to have his wife Meghan by his side.
The duke referenced his mother’s departure from the Royal Family three decades ago, saying he “can’t begin to imagine” what she went through alone.
The US interview airs on 7 March.
But it is unclear when the programme, Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, will be shown in the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex did not speak during the two 30-second clips of the programme released by American network CBS overnight.
In the excerpts, Prince Harry told Winfrey: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”
“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side,” he added.
As an image of a young Prince Harry with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, is shown, he continued: “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we had each other.”
Diana relinquished the Her Royal Highness title at the time of her divorce from the Prince of Wales in August 1996. She died the following year after a car crash in Paris.
According to CBS, the couple will use the interview to talk about their move to the United States last year and their future plans.
Meghan will speak about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood” and “how she is handling life under intense public pressure”, the network said.
Prince Harry has previously said he stepped back from royal duties in order to protect himself and his family from the “toxic” environment created in the UK by the press.
Source: BBC
