Weeks after a US Naval ship docked in Mombasa, a Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, entered the Sudanese port over the weekend.

According to a report by Reuters news agency, Russia plans to set up a naval base.

It was the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan. It is not clear why Russia wants to establish a military base in a region beset by conflict weeks after the US warship docked at Mombasa. The US naval ship has since left for South Africa

Could the two cold war rivals be itching for a fight over territorial advantage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in November approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels.