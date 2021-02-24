Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has ordered relatives of the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata to leave his house in Kawempe Division for the children.

The relatives had initially instructed the late Muzaata’s second widow, Kuluthum Nabunya to leave the house with her children following the husband’s death.

The late Muzaata’s first wife Amina Bugirita had also claimed ownership of the house, forcing police to close it for two months as the matter went to court.

The Minister for Children Affairs, Nakiwala, has now intervened and ordered the relatives to leave the house for the children until court delivers a judgment.

“We want only the children of the deceased allowed to stay in this home but for relatives, friends and clan leaders, wait for the court orders and Sharia (Islamic law) to solve this matter,” Nakiwala said.

Nakiwala said that she will work with the Family and Child Unit of Kawempe to make sure that the children of the late Muzaata are taken well care of until court determines their fate.

Nakiwala said that whoever has a child that they claim to be a son or daughter of the late Muzaata should be allowed to access the house.

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, a former Muslim cleric died in December 2020 at the International Hospital Kampala where he had been admitted for days due to pneumonia.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, the second widow, Nabunya, said that her mother sought the minister’s intervention, following threats from the relatives and the first wife.