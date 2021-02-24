Jinja district land board has been put in the spotlight over alleged fraudulent land transaction after residents of Upland village in Mpumudde accused the area LCIII Chairman William Ebusa of conniving with the board to sell their land a private developer.

The residents said they received reports that a section of officials from the district land board are in final stages of securing land tittles on their land.

According to the locals, the contested land was a housing estate owned by Jinja Municipal Council which started selling to them the houses as sitting tenants in the 90s.

“As sitting tenants we were told to buy the houses which we did after applying to council but we are getting threats from some leaders that our lease expired so they are taking our houses” the LCI Chairman Peter Oguttu revealed.

The disgruntled locals say even the neighbouring Mpumudde Estate Primary School land is at stake.

According to Oguttu they have started receiving reports that the members of the area land committee and Mpumudde LCIII Chairman William Ebusa are conniving with the district land board to fraudulently process titles on their land.

Oguttu said as LCI leadership they are supposed to sign on all the documents involved in processing land titles but surprisingly they were not involved and even the stamps used on the documents are fake.

But Ebusa asked the locals who claim ownership of this land to produce relevant documents.

“All those with land titles should not make any alarm because no land tittle can be produced on titled land” Ebusa revealed

The chairman of the land board Daudi Musenze revealed that all the files they work on are initiated by the area land committee so all the blame should be put on the committee incase there is any fraud.

He assured the locals that investigations into this matter have commenced.