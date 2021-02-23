State House has dismissed reports that President Museveni and a circle of people near him obtained a Chinese vaccine against the COVID-19.

According to an investigation report by Wall Street Journal, Museveni and a few people close to him were beneficiaries of a Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 distributed by Sinopharm.

The report claims that Museveni together with leaders from Peru, world lobbyists, consultants, and cabinet ministers got the jabs ahead of essential groups, despite the drug being still at the level of trial.

The Wall Street Journal indicates Museveni, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his security detail as well as Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra,

State House has dismissed reports from the investigation, citing that there is “none such a thing”.

“Who makes up the inner circle? Uganda is yet to get vaccines and when that happens, a procedure will be followed on vaccination. For now, everyone even the president is continuing to safeguard against COVID,” medical personnel inside State House said.

A picture of Museveni while meeting China’s representative from president Xi Jinping made rounds on social media showing the President having a laugh without a mask.

Museveni has been keen on putting on a mask, however, in the picture, he neither had it in his hands nor nearby, causing rumor that he could have indeed taken a jab Afterall.

Last year, the government under the directive of President Museveni authorized the Chinese in Uganda to get into an arrangement with their country and import 4000 COVID-19 vaccines.

In a letter from the Senior Presidential Advisor for Medical Affairs, Dr. Joseph OKia to National Drug Authority Executive Director, he cited that the president has supported an idea by one Mr. Zhang Hao on compassionate grounds.

The matter was referred to the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng for guidance.

In her letter to the National Health Commission of the Republic of China, Aceng expressed that she was delighted with the achievements of China in regards to identifying a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said the move would help Uganda and curbing the infections of COviD-19 from the Chinese community affiliated with the park.

The letter also seen by Nile Post indicated that Sanoafrica medicines and Health ltd was designated to procure the vaccine from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to import to Uganda for strictly those of Chinese origin.