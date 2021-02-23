A team from the Democratic Republic of Congo presidency will be deployed to Goma to support investigations into the assassination of Italian ambassador.

The team will leave on Tuesday and report regularly to the head of state.

“An emissary of the president of the republic will visit [Italy] on Tuesday 23 February to deliver a personal letter to the president of the Italian Council,” the presidential press reports.

In a message published on Twitter, President Félix Tshisekedi said he was dismayed following the assassination of the Italian diplomat, Luca Attanasio.

He condemned the terrorist attack which targeted the convoy of the ambassador who was on board a World Food Programme vehicle.

The president instructed the relevant services to shed light on this heinous crime as soon as possible so that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.

