A total of 60 people were on Monday arrested during a joint security operation involving police and military police in Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb.

According to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the intelligence-led operation led security to Kakajjo zone in Kisenyi II parish in Kampala targeting suspected criminals terrorizing city dwellers, especially at night.

“A total of 60 suspects were arrested and four suspected stolen phones, breaking implements, UPDF uniform shirt, a live ammunition, master car keys, pliers and loads of narcotic drugs were recovered in the residences of the suspects arrested,”Owoyesigyire said.

He mentioned notorious criminals including Asia Atimango and Adam Opwonya who are suspected to be the ring leaders of the criminals who ride on motorcycles to attack members of the public and take off with their valuables including handbags and phones.

“Police preferred charges of being in possession of suspected stolen properties since lady handbags and phones were recovered in their possession. They have also been slapped with charges of being in possession of breaking implements and government stores,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the suspects will any time from now appear in courts of law but warned that such operations will continue to rid the city of crime.