MultiChoice Uganda has announced that Showmax will be available at half the price to all DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers when they add the streaming platform service to their DStv bill.

In addition, the firm said its premium subscribers will access Showmax free of charge.

Showmax is an internet TV service with a unique combination of hit local content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows.

Showmax is streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, said: “At DStv, we are delighted to announce even more perks for our customers. In September, DStv Premium customers in Uganda were rewarded with Showmax as an extra service to their bouquets at no extra cost, when they simply added it to their bill.”

Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda explained that Showmax is an online streaming service that can be watched on any two different devices simultaneously. Customers can binge-watch all their favourite series uninterrupted.

“What better reason do you need to simply add Showmax to your DStv bill?” Asiimwe asked, urging that, “I encourage our customers to take advantage of this offer and sign up today to this amazing deal that will unlock even more entertainment to their screens.”