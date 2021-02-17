Police has said that they have launched inquiries to establish circumstances under which journalists and leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) where beaten in Kololo, Wednesday afternoon.

At least eight journalists and officials of the NUP are currently nursing injuries after being beaten by military police as the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine submitted his petition to the UN Human Rights offices in Kololo.

In a statement dated 17th February, 2021, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Patrick Onyango said that they have started inquiries into this incident in order to inform their next step.

“We have opened an inquiry at Jinja Road Divisional Headquarters, to establish the circumstances under which the victims were injured. The finding will inform management on the next course of action,” Onyango said.

Onyango said that Kyagulanyi was scheduled to appear with three other members due to the anti-Covid-19 protocols but he however disregarded these guidelines and ‘held procession and assembly involving bodabodas, motor vehicles and supporters walking on foot’, forcing security forces to swing in to action.

“Although we respect the rights of citizens to freely assemble and express themselves, the health and safety of all Ugandans and visitors, and rule of law remains our top priority. As a reminder, all unlawful rallies, assemblies and processions are still restricted under the health protocols in place,” Onyango said.

Onyango said that it was because of this overcrowding at the security perimeters near the UN offices which led to the additional reinforcement that helped to disperse the uncontrolled crowds, although some where hurt in the process.