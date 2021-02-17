Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has stunned local journalists by revealing that he had expected the deceased wife of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum to be present at an event marking 44 years since his passing.

Mr Museveni said he didn’t know Mary Luwum had died and had been expecting her at the event at state house.

Social embed from twitter

Pres.Museveni says he doesn’t know that Luwum’s wife Mary died, he expected her to be at State House. But yet, Mary Luwum died in August 2019, & Museveni sent a message, read by the Prime Minister, describing her as a courageous woman whose legacy will be remembered by many. — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) February 16, 2021

Local journalists say that Mr Museveni sent condolences two years ago describing Mrs Luwum as an example to follow.

“She has been a role model to many Ugandans with a legacy that all of us have to emulate. As we grieve her demise, let us also celebrate her life that was filled with a lot of meaning and purpose,” Mr Museveni said in a message delivered by Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

Archbishop Luwum was influential in Uganda between 1974 and 1977. He led criticism of then dictator Idi Amin, who it is said ordered his killing.

Uganda established a holiday in 2015 to honour the archbishop.

Source: BBC