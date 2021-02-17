Authorities in Jinja district have closed Equatorial High school in Mutai, Jinja, over failure to comply with the the Covid-19 standard opening procedures.

District education officials led by inspector of schools Eria Kisambira who were on a routine inspection of schools ahead of official reopening of semi candidate classes on March 1 found all students at Equatorial High School already having lessons from lower to candidate classes.

The situation was worsened by non compliance to all the standard operating procedures including having no masks at all, no social distancing, no hand washing facilities coupled with poor hygiene in their dormitories.

This prompted authorities to temporarily close the school until all SOPs set by the ministry of Health are fulfilled.

Kisambira ordered all students to go back until further notice since the school lacked all the basic requirements to reopen.

The school management improvised a boarding section although students were living in a very appalling conditions.

Many students feigned ignorance of the exact date they are supposed to resume studies saying they did not have access to mass media.

“When the school teachers called us to resume studies. We just came because since many of us come from remote areas where there is no access to radios or TVs” students told the district education team.

At least 1.7 million learners are expected to resume classes on March 1 2021