Veteran politician and former Buganda Kingdom official Israel Mayengo has said that the current leadership has failed to eliminate the things that late archbishop Janan Luwum died for.

At the time of his death, the late Luwum was regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa who had shown courageous leadership in opposing gross human rights violations, tyranny, and injustices during former president Amin’s time.

Luwum was the archbishop of the Church of Uganda from 1974 to 1977. He was arrested in February 1977 and died shortly after. Although the official account describes a car crash, it is generally accepted that he was murdered on the orders of then-President Idi Amin.

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday, Mayengo said that it is unfortunate that the life of Luwum has not inspired Ugandans as it should have since everything he died for is still with us.

“The things he died for are still here. Kidnaps, torture, and murders are still here. There were no safe houses during Amin and Obote’s regimes. Luwum’s life is supposed to inspire us but hasn’t,” Mayengo said.

Mayengo said that the Janan Luwum day should be commemorated beyond this current leadership because Janan Luwum was a model that deserves to be celebrated while learning from what he did and died for.

Mayengo also predicted that days like the NRM Liberation day and Tarehe sita will not be celebrated beyond the NRM leadership because the party has overturned all its past achievements by itself.

“Some of these days like Janan Luwum day should be commemorated. I predict the NRM day will never be talked about after the current regime. Tarehe Sita will also come to an end by the end of this regime,” Mayengo said.