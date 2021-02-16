The Democratic Party president, Norbert Mao has said one day, the Democratic Party will capture power to lead Uganda.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Kampala, Mao said whereas they lost in the just concluded 2021 polls, they are still optimistic to rule Uganda.

“Call me crazy if you will but one day, DP will lead this country. It may not be me who will be sworn in but I promise all democrats that one day DP will lead Uganda. That day is not far off because Uganda yearns for a government whose foundation is truth and justice and only DP can offer that kind of government,” Mao told journalists on Tuesday afternoon.

The presidential candidate in the just-concluded elections said the oldest political party in Uganda formed over 57 years ago but has not heard a chance to have a President in modern-day Uganda told journalists that the party he leads has the qualities required to produce a president, noting that they will soon lead the country.

Empty ritual 2021 polls

Mao also noted that it would be stupid for anyone to brand the just concluded 2021 polls as free and fair.

According to the final tally of the January 14, 2021 election by the Electoral Commission, the incumbent, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni with 6,042,898 representing 58.38% of the total votes cast was declared winner whereas National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi came second at 35.08% whereas Mao only got 0.56% of the votes.

“We have gone through an empty ritual calling it an election. It would be wrong to say the 2021 elections were free and fair. It was a mere empty ritual. Unfortunately, it is Ugandans that lost out,” Mao said.

The Democratic Party president noted that they would pick their ruins after the election to continue with their rebuilding process.

“We will now turn the stumbling blocks into stepping stones. We resisted pressures to surrender our rights to think for ourselves because only dead fish flow with the tide. DP is alive, and as ever will never be afraid to swim against the tide. DP was built on a rock and will never be destroyed,” Mao said.