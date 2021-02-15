Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said the country has gone back to the dark days of Idi Amin where killings and abductions of innocent people were the order of the day.

Appearing on NBS Morning Breeze Show on Monday morning, Lukwago said Uganda as a country has come a long way and it should not go back to such ugly situation.

He said abductions and illegal detentions are some of the reasons why President Museveni went to the bush so that he can make Uganda a better country.

His comments followed Museveni’s remarks on the current security situation in country where he admitted that security agencies are responsible for the people who have in the past been reported as missing.

Speaking to the nation at the weekend, Museveni said that because of the November 18 and 19 deadly protests that were sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, security deployed heavily within the Kampala Metropolitan Area and other parts of the country.

Lukwago accused Museveni of demonstrating a lot of insensitivity towards the suffering of Uganda and showing a character of a person who is onto of the situation saying yes “we shall crash you”.

“I think his (President Museveni) speech wasn’t about giving detailed information about what is going on in the country. He confessed that some people are in the hands of security organs who are not supposed do so,” said Lukwago.

“We have come a long way, gone are the days when people would disappear without a trace”. We are now back to the Amin days, those dark days of “Panda Gaali.”

Lukwago said there is no reason why Uganda should import the drones.

“If you are to effect an ordinary person’s arrest, do you need to bring drones or pick them in the wee hours of the night?under article 208 of the Constitution, you are not supposed to create a military outfit without the sanctioning the law,”he said.