National Unity Platform former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has released a list of at least 243 people who he claims were abducted by the government.

Last week, Kyagulanyi said that at least 3000 of his supporters continue to languish in jail, with several others missing after reports that they were abducted by numberless ‘drone’ vehicles.

In a post on his verified social media platforms, however, Kyagulanyi released a list of 243 people, saying that his team has received hundreds of other names that are still being verified before they can be published.

This website has not been able to verify this list.

So the other day, Gen. Museveni was on TV trying to downplay the abductions of our people by criminals on his orders….

President Museveni in his televised speech on Saturday last week said that security agencies are responsible for the people who have in the past been reported as missing.

The President noted that the missing people were arrested by either the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), the intelligence wing of the UPDF, or by the commando units.

“There were people who were arrested by CMI. They were in 2 categories which involved 177 who were granted bail or released. Another is 65 still being investigated. Their names should be made public so that this talk of disappearance is answered,” President Museveni said.

In his reaction, Kyagulanyi said that President Museveni was simply trying to downplay the abductions and push a narrative that all is well, even when mothers end families are in tears all over the country.

Kyagulanyi said that President Museveni will pay for this.

“Museveni and the few criminals he sends to torment citizens should rest assured know that they will answer for each and every crime they continue to commit against innocent citizens,” Kyagulanyi said in a post.