White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo resigned on over the weekend after a report emerged that he verbally threatened a reporter who was pursuing a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter.

Ducklo, who had been serving a weeklong suspension without pay for the incident, posted a statement on Twitter confirming his resignation.

“No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior. I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was language that was abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable,” he said.

“I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden, and after discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave.”

He further said that he is determined to earn back the trust of everyone he let down because of his “intolerable actions.”

On Friday, Vanity Fair published a report that described Ducklo lashing out at Politico reporter Tara Palmeri. Ducklo reportedly made derogatory and misogynistic comments toward Palmeri, vowing to “destroy” her if she published a piece about his romantic relationship with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond.

-Internet sources-