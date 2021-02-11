Political analysts have described the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary polls as one of Uganda’s most hotly contested elections in the political history of the country, pitting the young against the old generation.

Although President Museveni and his party, the NRM, won the majority in the nearly 500 parliamentary seats, several of his ministers,lost their seats in the recent polls.

Analysts gave a number of factors which might have led to the loss of these senior NRM leaders including representing a particular constituency for a long time but also failure to put up tangible projects for people.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) wave that came into play leading to the sweeping of the big-name politicians especially in Buganda region among other reasons.

However, the unfortunate loss of majority of these ministers was described by the NRM officials as a credit to the party for empowering voters to make independent decisions.

The Nile Post brings you some of the ministers who were trounced in last elections.

The government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa will not be representing the people of Kiboga as their woman member of parliament in the next term after she lost to NUP’s Christine Kaaya. Nankabirwa has been MP since 1996.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi lost in Bukoto Central to DP’s Richard Ssebalama.

The State Minister for Primary Education,Rosemary Sseninde,was rejected by the people of Wakiso to be their woman MP, giving the mantle of leadership to Betty Ethel Naluyima of NUP.

Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education lost the Bamunanika seat to National Unity Platform’s Robert Ssekitooleko.

The state minister for Labour, Mwesigwa Rukutana was voted out in Rushenyi by independent candidates Naomi Kabasharira.

Ephraim Katuntu, the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs was beaten by the independent candidate, Prof Elijah Mushemeza in Sheema County South.

Vincent Ssempijja,the minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries was trounced by NUP’s Francis Katabaazi

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development,Beti Kamya was beaten by NUP’s Abubaker Kawalya in Rubaga North.

The Minister of Trade and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde was voted out by the people of Mawokota North and they will be represented by NUP’s Hillary Kiyaga aka Dr Hilderman.

In Kitgum Municipality, the minister of state for Environment Beatrice Anywar was also not spared and lost to Dennis Onekalit Amere from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo didn’t make it to the next parliament having lost the Kyotera County parliamentary race to DP’s John Paul Mpalanyi Lukwago.

Other ministers who didn’t make it to the next Parliament include;

▪ Judith Nabakooba, Minister of ICT and National Guidance.

▪Kibuule Ronald, Minister of State for Water

▪ Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, Minister of State for Technology

▪ Kibazanga Christopher,Minister of State for Defence

▪ Dr. Kasirivu Atwooki Baltazar Kyamanywa, Minister of State for Economic Affairs.

▪ Achieng Sarah Opendi,Minister of State for Mineral Development

▪Galabuzi Denis Ssozi, Minister of State for Luwero Triangle.

▪Isanga Musumba Isaac, Minister for State for Urban Development

▪ Maganda Julius, Minister of State for East African Affairs.

▪ Nakiwala Florence Kiyingi, Minister of State for Youth and Children’s Affairs.