Police constable body found hanging on a tree, identified by phone in his pocket

Police at Jinja Road Police Station is investigating the cause of death of a police constable, James Ochan, whose body was found hanging on a tree at Banda Primary School playground in Nakawa division.

The body was found by residents led by the Banda Zone LC I chairperson, Patrick Ssebalamu.

A team of detectives led by the Jinja Road Police Division Commander, Robert Katuramu, visited the scene.

Residents who couldn’t recognise the deceased’s body said that he could have been killed from somewhere else and his body brought to Banda to mislead investigators.

Although residents had initially thought it was a case of suicide, the detectives think the deceased was killed by strangling.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased was identified by a phone that was in his trouser pocket.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain what exactly happened to him. The reports of the scene of crime officers, pathologists and detectives that are talking to his friends will enable us understand the homicide case,”he added.