A 43-year old primary teacher is admitted in critical condition after being hit with a hammer by unknown thugs who stole his motorcycle.

The victim Francis Baale is a primary seven teacher at the government aided Magogo

primary school located in Nawanyingi sub county.

Baale was reportedly attacked by two people who lured him into giving them a ride as passengers.

Baale has been working as a part time boda boda rider since schools were closed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He was approached by the two men at Kongoloa stage at around 6 am today.

A fellow boda boda rider who identified himself as Fred Kizito said the men wanted to be transported to Nampirika village located three kilometres away from the stage.

Kizito and other boda boda riders were, however, shocked to learn that Baale had instead been attacked by his passengers.

Kizito believes that the two men had trailing Baale for sometime before launching their attack.

He revealed that the thieves took off with Baale’s motorcycle registration number UEO 374 K before leaving him unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

Baale’s wife Janet Kitalime urged well wishers to help provide support since they have six children to look after.

By press time, Baale could not speak as a result of the attack and was clearly in a lot of pain.

The LC one chairman Nampirika village Siraji Mukoti said the teacher was discovered by one of the locals who was heading for morning prayers in a near by mosque before raising an alarm that attracted

locals.

Mukoti said cases of a similar nature have of recent gone on the rise and suspects this could be the work of youths in the area who have resorted to playing cards or gambling instead of working.

The district police commander Iganga,Kenneth Muheirwe said investigations are under way establish the exact people behind the robbery.

Majority of teacher’s in Iganga district have resorted to riding boda bodas in order to earn a living following government’s closure of all institutions of learning curb the spread of COVID 19 virus.