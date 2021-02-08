The Rotary Club of Bukoto has paid a courtesy visit to Teresa Babies Home in Najjanankumbi run by Fr. Raymond Kalanzi and donated an assortment of items including milk, liquid soap, sugar, cooking oil and toilet paper.

The ceremony was presided over by Sarah Opendi , the State Minister for Mineral Development but is also a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Bukoto.

Opendi applauded the babies’ home for the great service to the community in Najjanankumbi and pledged to give them more support.

Fr. Raymond Kalanzi who runs the facility appreciated the efforts of the Rotary club of Bukoto and blessed the gifts received by the home.

In her remarks, Uganda Registration Services Bureau Executive Director, Mercy K. Kainobwisho who is also the current president for the Rotary club of Bukoto appreciated Fr.Kalanzi for his vision in saving the lives of children through his ministry adding that the Rotary Club of Bukoto’s visit to the babies home was in line with one of their areas of focus that include maternal and child health and promised to continue mobilising support for the home.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers that see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe.

Rotary has seven areas of focus that include peace and conflict prevention and resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development and supporting the environment.