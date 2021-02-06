The race for the deputy speakership of the 11th Parliament has intensified with some contestants pointing fingers at others and questioning the agenda of those who are giving out handouts to legislators.

Some of the contenders said this state of affairs will destroy the sanctity of the August House.

So far seven people have shown interest in the position. These are: Thomas Tayebwa of Ruhinda North, Muhammad Nsereko of Kampala Central, Jacob Oboth Oboth of West Budama County South, Robinah Rwakoojo of Gomba West, Anita Among of Bukedea, Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga and Shartis Musherure Kutesa of Mawogola North.

Oboth Oboth one of the contestants told Nile Post that he had written to President Museveni informing him that some of his colleagues had started dishing out many to MPs to gain their support.

He said this was unfortunate and would erode the confidence people have in Parliament.

Another contender, Tayebwa said with his experience of five years in Parliament, he is more than ready to be the next deputy speaker.

Tayebwa said he is concerned with the attrition rate of legislators (which stands at 70%) and pledged to introduce an appraisal system for all MPs that will improve their performance both in parliament and in their constituencies.

He said once elected, he will bridge the gap between the government and the opposition.