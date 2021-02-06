Sex is the universal pain killer. And I mean that next time you feel a headache, get some, and all will be well. It works.

This is not just about that kind of pain. Not just the physical pain. Not just when you have a migraine. Sex is therapeutic. Hitting and finding the g-spot is one of the best elections ever won silently.

After the recently concluded elections, it will take someone a minute to properly get hard or wet enough, especially if they came out losers. Loss has a way of messing with our psych.

Loss in an election makes one angry. It hurts their ego, and all this is not good for anyone’s bedroom game. So, this article goes out to the other side of loss.

Woman, if your man endured loss in these elections, I am very sure it has also affected his erection. His mind will keep going back to what he could have done better or if the results announced were really legit.

Don’t make it worse than it could be. Don’t punish your person because you feel he should have won. You will have to take charge during this storm.

I sing about how sex is two-way, but for a couple of days, it could even be months, it would be very nice of you to take charge of all things sex. Do not wait for them to come around because they might never pull through the pain.

Woman on top is the ideal sex style during days like this. Someone recently told me that men put in more work when a woman is on top. But as a woman, I will tell you this; it is hard to hold back when we are on top because that is the only time, we get to hit the right places.

Anyway, getting back to the point, when your man has just gone through that type of loss, lay him on his back and wiggle that waist like your life depends on it.

Make sure to practice your Kegels while at it. You need to hold that machine gun in there and allow your man to feel those walls. Trust they talk. Make him believe that he is in heaven, and in that moment, just for a moment, all the pain will be forgotten.

If your woman is the one who endured the pain, you have to go back to the missionary days as a man. You will have to take time with her body. Do whatever it takes to make sure that you take her mind off that polling station where the ballot box disappeared.

And it is not just the aspirants that went through this loss. The pain of voting a Katumba, and when everyone is talking petitions, no one can trace him hits different.

So, let’s just say that for now, we should keep away from the sex styles that over engage the brain. If you are dealing with a sapiosexual, you will have to put in more work to keep them focused.

You can go simple but skilfully. Make use of your waist to make it a sweet sensation without having to go exotic. Oh, and by the way, the waist thing goes for both men and women.

There is so much anger and pain in the country right now, but we all know that being done right makes you forget and allows you to heal.

Let’s use our God-given gift to make this Uganda happy again!

Till next time, sex is the perfect painkiller.