Political activist and academic, Dr. Stella Nyanzi earlier in the week fled to Kenya citing political persecution and threats to her life.
According to her lawyer, Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah, Nyanzi left Kampala by bus, disguised as a banana seller in order to beat security at the boarder.
“She is seeking political asylum in Kenya,” the lawyer confirmed in a phone interview.
Nyanzi was arrested for participating in a protest organised by traders in Kampala against the slow distribution of COVID-19 relief food in May.
Last month, Stella Nyanzi finished third in the race for the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament race which was won by Shamim Malende of the National Unity Platform.
