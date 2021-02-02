There are so many ways lovers express themselves on Valentine’s Day. But what could be more romantic than spending one of the stressful days of the year relaxed? This is what Spa-Mania located on Ntinda-Kisasi road, near Watoto Church, is offering.

Spa-Mania has dedicated February, the lovers’ month, to providing an atmosphere where you can relax with your beloved in total comfort and privacy from 10 February to 18 February. Spa-Mania has put together a special package for lovers that comes in at 280,000/- called the Valentines Package.

Lovers who opt to take up Spa-Mania’s offer will among other activities receive a two hour jacuzzi treat, they can proceed to receive a hot stone massage. If you wish to get straight to unwinding, Spa-Mania has organised an array of delectable dishes, wines and fruits that prepare you for a day like no other.

What is Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates, by the way? Spa-Mania will make sure your date receives a box that will linger longer in the memory than it does on the tongue as you munch on this food of love. You will not have a care in the world as Spa-Mania is a secure location with professional staff who respect your privacy and strive toward your comfort.

Call 0706199425 for more information or visit Spa-Mania in Ntinda off Kisasi road before Watoto church.

A booking comes with a bottle of wine and a bouquet 💐