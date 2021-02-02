Sam Tibine Foundation, an NGO in Mbarara, has increased its efforts to empower communities through agricultural projects.

The organisation held its first outreach of the year on January 22. In this outreach, experts educated the community on mushroom growing. The target audience were single mothers and unemployed youth in Mbarara who attended the workshop.

This workshop took place at their head offices located at Mile 6 Mbarara-Masaka Road between 2.00pm and 5:00pm under the theme, “grooming single mothers and unemployed youth into expert mushroom growers.”

Over 50 women and youth benefited from this workshop. The managing director Mr. Adam Muramuzi Adam said Sam Tibine Foundation is preparing to organise more workshops to cover all parts of western Uganda.

People from Bubaare subcounty in Mbarara district have benefited immensely from the ‘community piggery project’. In this Sam Tibine Foundation gives their beneficiaries piglets as agricultural support.

Sam Tibine wants to help underprivileged youth and single mothers discover their full potential while meeting their economical, spiritual and social needs.

The foundation envisions a society with skilled, educated, healthy, knowledgeable and economically independent youth, achievable through addressing developmental impediments of the under privileged single mothers and unemployed youth.