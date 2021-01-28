Salam Charity and Salam TV in partnership with Coca-cola company will distribute hand washing stations.

The partners announced the drive today which will see distribution of hand washing stations in most of the densely populated districts in Uganda.

According to Hajji Abdukarim Kaliisa the managing director SalamTV/ Salam charity Uganda, this will promote cleanliness and reduce on the spread of Covid-19 amongst the muslims and in the community.

One of the main Ministry of Health guidelines to protect oneself from infection of Coronavirus is to repeatedly wash hands after contact with unclean surfaces.

Islam is a religion that encourages and loves cleanliness – of the mind, soul, and body.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) said: “Try to be clean as much as you are able to. Verily, Allah has based the foundation of Islam on cleanliness; hence, never can a person enter Paradise but the clean ones” [Kanz-ul-‘Ummal, Tradition 26002].

Salam Charity – “Wash your Hands Save a life” is one of the mottos that will be used to encourage the public to take more charge of their health and well being.