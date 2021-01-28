The Iganga Chief Magistrate on Wednesday rejected an application to recount the votes cast for the Kigulu North constituency parliamentary race on January 14.

The application was submitted by Ismail Badogi Waguma, an independent candidate, arguing that the counting process had some irregularities.

Badogi lost the race with 14,154 votes to Hon Fred Bwino Kyakulaga of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) who received 14,560 votes.

Iganga chief magistrate Catherine Agwero said in her ruling that the applicant has not paid the security fee of 600,000 shs

Speaking to the media, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga welcomed the verdict and said the exercise was free and fair.

He applauded the court for respecting the decision of the people of Kigulu North who voted for him.

Bwino has promised to deliver hoes, tents and two ambulances to his constituents in the new term.