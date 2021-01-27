An unidentified man spent the most of Wednesday in negotiations with police personnel who had been sent to ensure he climbs down a high-power voltage pole he climbed early morning.

The man who refused to disclose the reasons he decided to climb to the peak of the power pole made a scene as the public and police personnel at large gathered to negotiate with him to come down in vain.

Although, he did not throw himself down at one time and he did not reply to anyone, he continued minding his business and the summit, once in a while causing instant fear as he shifted from one end to another.

The man went high up the pole early in the morning and it was not until 5:00pm that he managed to come down following a personal decision.