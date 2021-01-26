Ruling National Resistance Movement’s Salim Uhur emerged the odd man out in a sea of winners from the young National Unity Platform in the Kampala division mayoral elections held on Monday.

On Monday, 56 electoral areas went into polls to elect their municipality and division mayors and councilors.

In Kampala Central, NRM flag bearer, Salim Uhuru garnered 13114 votes to beat his closest rival and NUP’s Hamudan Kigozi Ssemugoma who got 10654 votes.

Incumbent, Charles Musoke Sserunjogi came third with a paltry 5318 votes.

Speaking about his election, Uhuru hailed it as a big win for the ruling NRM party that has lost miserably especially in Kampala at almost all levels right from the president.

“This is a gift for RNM as a party. As Uhuru, I won’t segregate but will work with all parties to add a brick on the development of Kampala central,” he said after being declared winner.

Umbrella wave continues

However, in the remaining three divisions that make up Kampala, the National Unity Platform’s umbrella wave continued to rage as their candidates won.

In Lubaga division, incumbent and Forum for Democratic Change’s Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo didn’t survive the wrath of Zacchy Mberaze Mawula, whereas Ali Mulyanyama from the National Unity Platform won the race to retain his position as the division mayor in Makindye.

In Nakawa, NUP’s Paul Mugambe with 32754 votes was declared winner after beating NRM’s Bruhan Byaruhanga, his closest contender who polled 2061 votes in the division mayoral race.