The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked government to provide the judiciary with more resources, human and financial.

He said once this is done, it will ease the case backlog and enable the judiciary reach different districts for better service delivery.

Owiny-Dollo made the plea during a ceremony in which members of the Judicial Service Commission took oath to serve another term at the Supreme Court premises.

The nine members who took oath are: Justice Benjamin Isingoma Kabiito​ (chairperson), Justice Faith Mwondha​ (deputy chairperson), Justice Johnson Boteeraho, Ruth Sebatindira​, Norah Matovu Winyi​, Dr Laban Nnini Kirya​, Rosemary Nyakikongoro​, Amongin Aporu Akol​ and Christine Amongin.

The members were urged to facilitate and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary.