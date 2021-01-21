President is set to hold a grand entry into the country’s capital, Kampala in celebration of his January,14 victory.

Museveni was on Saturday announced the winner of the hotly contested January 14 polls after garnering 58.6% of the votes against his closest rival and National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine who got 34.8% of the votes cast.

The Nile Post has however learnt that the President will later today make a grand homecoming he leaves his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura to Kampala for the first time since the last week’s polls.

“President Museveni returns to Kampala today from his country home in Rwakitura for the first time since his re-election on January,14,” the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama posted on his social media pages on Thursday morning.

According to the program, Museveni who will have a convoy salute where his convoy will be received by the ruling NRM party supporters in major towns along the Kampala-Mbarara highway.

The President will consequently make stopovers at Lyantonde, Kyazanga,Lukaya, Kayabwe, Mpigi, Busega and later at the Constitutional Square in Kampala.

It is expected that Museveni will not move out of the vehicle to greet his supporters for fear of spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Several leaders from across the world led by Russia’s Vladimir Putin have since congratulated Museveni upon re-election to lead Uganda for the fourth decade.

However, following the January,14 polls, Kyagulanyi who came second has since disputed the results whose process he said was undermined by widespread illegalities but it remains to be seen whether he will challenge the same in courts of law.