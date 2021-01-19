A host of East African leaders have congratulated President Museveni upon re-election as the leader of Uganda for the fourth decade.

According to messages from Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli, Uhuru Kenyatta(Kenya), Evariste Ndayishimiye(Burundi) and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Museveni has been hailed as a great African leader whose re-election means a lot for his country and the region at large.

“Under your leadership, Uganda has remained a key regional partner both in economic and peace support in the region. The people of South Sudan are particularly grateful for your contribution to the restoration of peace in our country as exemplified by Uganda’s position as one of our peace guarantors,”Kiir said in his congratulatory message.

“Your election victory is a testament of trust that National Resistance Movement has earned from Ugandans.”

For Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta said he looks forward to continue working with his Ugandan counterpart in deepening strong ties between the two countries for the benefit of their citizens.

“President Kenyatta said Uganda had achieved stability and registered consistent economic growth under President Museveni, and assured of Kenya’s commitment to continue partnering with Uganda in advancing regional and continental integration agenda through the East African Community, the African Union and other multilateral platforms,” Kenyatta’s message read in part.

Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye hailed Ugandans for making a “tremendous choice” that will strengthen Uganda and Museveni’s contribution to the East African Community.

President Museveni was on Saturday declared the winner of the hotly contested January 14 polls having won with 58.6% of the vote to see off National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine who got 34.8% of the votes cast.

Museveni will now lead the country for a fourth decade since taking over power in 1986.

Kyagulanyi has however disputed the results saying they were not legitimate.