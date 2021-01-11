TV show host and socialite, Christine Kyomujuni, also known as Tinah Teise, has been named the brand ambassador for Uganda Waragi.

The development was revealed at an exclusive birthday picnic thrown for Tinah by Uganda Waragi at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel gardens.

“Uganda Waragi is all about celebrating the spirit of Uganda boldly and vibrantly and Tinah Teise personifies all the qualities needed to represent the brand. She brings style, class, glamour and excitement to the table and we look forward to a productive relationship that will see our customers get to enjoy the very best experiences with Uganda Waragi,”said Agaba Tumusiime, the Uganda Waragi brand manager as he made the announcement.

As a brand ambassador, the TV show host will be the face of Uganda Waragi, responsible for promoting the drink through physical appearances, word of mouth recommendations and her large social media following on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to represent a brand I love and I ask you all to walk this journey with me. Uganda Waragi 100%,” Tinah Teise said.