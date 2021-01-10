Just over half a year since launching its services May 2020, local online retailer https://nofeka.ug/ is promising to build on its recent break through to become the leading retailer of choice in the country and beyond.

The nascent player in the local online retail market has leap frogged almost all online retailers in the country to anchor itself at the number 2 position according to rankings released on the 21st of December 2020 by ranking site Alexa.com.

“This has been achieved through consistency in offering our customers exactly what they order for unlike most retailers who deliver sometimes different or similar products of lower quality compared to what they advertise online” says Daniel Kiyega, Nofeka founder and CEO.

The task ahead now is to take on continental online retail giant Jumia which held tightly onto the number one spot of local online retail of choice in the country according to this list something Kiyega says is tough but they are working at through organic means and sponsored advertising online.

“We still have a long way to go but as brand awareness of our company increases and many more online retailers spring up increasing the spread of the online shopping culture, we shall surely make head way” he says.

Although uptake hasn’t been so fast, Kiyega anticipates Ugandans will also continue to accept online shopping as an alternative as awareness of the same grows growing Nodeka’s market share as a company and also growing the online retail segment as a whole in the medium term.

To date over 500 orders have been processed by Nofeka that is through the website and its WhatsApp platform with their short term targets now working at crossing the 10,000 mark in this year.

Nofeka was also ranked 21st among Uganda’s 30 most visited websites by web traffic ranking site Alexa.com showing the traffic is already good and all that is needed are more conversions to turn visitors into effective buyers.

Honesty, ensuring customers get value for money and a money back guarantee to the customer in case anything goes wrong on the sellers side are some of the advantages over other retailers that have kept Nofeka leaping ahead of it’s competitors.

Nofeka’s vision is to become the most trusted and reliable online retailer in Uganda, across the region and the continent as a whole serving millions of customers something the company’s CEO Daniel Kiyega says they plan to achieve in the next 5 to 10 years.

For customers purchasing from them goods currently ranging from groceries, confectionary, gadgets, electronics, auto parts and other consumables, they do offer special discounts and delivery to ensure maximum convenience on the side of the customer.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @michaelkanaabi

WhatsApp: +256701133509