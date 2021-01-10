Police in Rubanda district have arrested five people for allegedly participating in the murder of another man who was found having sex with his wife in their marital home.

The incident according to the Kigezi police spokesperson, Elly Maate, happened when Bright Tumuramye,40 a resident of Hamurambi cell, Kagarama parish, Bubaare sub-county in Rubanda district was found red-handed having sex with another man’s wife.

“It is alleged that Justine Tumuranzye has been running a secret love affair with the deceased in absence of her husband who is currently working in Mbarara. She would bring him in the husband’s house,”Maate said.

According to the police mouthpiece, relatives and other residents had noticed the secret love affair between the deceased and Tumuranzye and on the fateful day, they pounced on Tumuramye when he was caught red-handed at night.

“They trailed the deceased up to the woman’s house and beat him to death.”

Maate said that five people including Jackson Gaba Musingunzi, 55, Justine Tumuranzye,42, Dick Muhereze,42, James Tirwebwa,50 and Yostus Akandwanaho Mbabazi, 55, all residents of Rwamate cell, Kagarama parish, Bubaare sub-county in Rubanda district have been arrested to help police in investigations.

Such incidents of men being caught having sex in other men’s marital homes are on the rise in the country.

In September last year, an angry husband hit a man dead after he caught him having sex with his wife in his marital home in Kasangati town.

Police then said that Charles Nkubi, 50 sneaked into his house and found a man believed to be in his late 20s in bed with his wife, Nowerina Nassozi,32 before picking a big stick and hitting the man several times before he died instantly.