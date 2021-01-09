Five people of the same family yesterday perished in a fatal accident.

The accident occurred at Jaluko village, Magada sub-county along Namutumba Tirinyi -Mbale road.

Mr. James Mubi the Busoga East police spokesman confirmed the accident adding that three people died on spot and two died from Namutumba and Nakavule health centers where they were rushed to save their lives.

He identifies the dead as Mariam Musenero,Madina Sabano,Nasim Musenero, Sula Kungu and Khalifa Waira the driver.

According to Mubi, the deceased occupants of the Subaru Forester registration number UBE 360N coming from Bugembe in Jinja district got in a head collision with awheel loader registration number UAX 635Q belonging to Dot Services which was from Tirinyi heading to Busembatya.

The victims were coming to Budaka district for the burial of a relative.

Mubi cautioned motorists to desist from over speeding and reckless overtaking.

By press time the bodies were at Budaka health center morgue pending an autopsy.