Do you ever imagine how God came up with the concept of sex? I do, and a lot. I think of how God knew that there would be extreme sweetness and relaxation when a particular key enters a particular hole.

There is something super exciting about meeting a person that gives you sexual healing. A person that takes time with every inch of your body. Forget the monster that thinks sex is about being in there and getting out.

You need a person who knows that even your hair is part of the sexual act. Someone that appreciates every curve on your body. A partner that will tell you to lay down and allow them to heal your body sexually.

That person that talks to you about meeting and you get wet or hard instantly. That person you know is not for quickies, and you have to meet behind closed doors because you don’t trust your body around them.

And this is not just for the women. Men deserve sexual healing too. Men need to discover things their body is capable of. Some women think that because he is hard, it is a done deal. No love.

A man needs to only enter the promised land when he can’t take it anymore. At the time of action, both of you should be at telling each other how much you want the other person.

That is what sexual healing is about. Unfortunately, that is something that you rarely find with marrieds. Sex changes when people get married. It almost becomes like a job.

Partners do it to get the other person off their back. We can’t let this go on.

I am sure that is not why God put sex in place. Apart from recreation, He must have thought of it as some type of medication. It must have taken Him a while to put that kind of sweetness together.

Nothing beats spontaneous sex. Sex off the calendar. We all deserve good sex and that right there is sexual healing.

And as we build up for Uganda elections on January 14th, 2021, there are particular groups of people that need this. Every journalist this weekend deserves sexual healing. Trust me. It is going to be a long week.

All aspirants need time to switch off this weekend, even if it just for just 6 hours. They need to have a little bit of sexual healing.

The Electoral Commission officials need this too. They are going to have a long next week.

So, if you are out there, and your journalist, aspirant, or an EC official calls you up, do it for Miss D and the nation.

Give them that emotional stability, give such a rush that helps to relieve the mind. Give them that sexual healing.

Till next time, I thank you!