Singer, songwriter, and one of the directors at Swangz Avenue, Benon Mugumbya has been appointed to the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board.

Mugumbya, the half of singing duo Benon and Vampos is expected to oversee all matters concerned with promoting tourism in the Buganda region.

His appointment was made by the Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga at an event on January 5th.

“Join us to congratulate our very own Benon Mugumbya upon being appointed Board Member of the Buganda Tourism Board, congratulations,” Swangz Avenue tweeted

The Heritage and Tourism Board is responsible for protecting, preserving, and promoting the heritage of Buganda’s culture. Buganda in Kampala has been referred to as the home of one of the world’s richest cultural sites. The trail covers a radius of about 25 Kilometers. These include heritage sites, eco-tourism, Galleries, craft shops, bookshops, entertainment points, and lifestyle among the Baganda people too interesting.

The government of Buganda has been given three roles towards this heritage system. These include; putting a policy on the management of all tombs within the Buganda region. This will involve confirming people who take care of these tombs.

The board has to administer and promote tourism in Buganda whereby they have to find all the historical places of Buganda protect and preserve them for the future and get them included in circuit trails enjoyed by tourists taking safaris Uganda different regions. The necessity to establish and implement policies of staffing and transform the Buganda museum and other cultural sites apart from the royal palaces has been seen in this Buganda heritage.